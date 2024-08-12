Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after buying an additional 122,207 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $151.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

