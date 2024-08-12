Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $133.32 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $128.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

