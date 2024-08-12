Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $338.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.