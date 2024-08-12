Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,874,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,594,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after buying an additional 751,268 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,682,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after buying an additional 470,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 383,994 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.90 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.