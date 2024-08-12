Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

