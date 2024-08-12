Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in State Street by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after buying an additional 385,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after buying an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

STT opened at $78.21 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.