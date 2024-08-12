Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $134.50 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.46.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

