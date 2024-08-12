Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 597,458 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,659,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTCS opened at $86.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

