Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.