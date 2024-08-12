Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 118,910 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,910 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $441,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

