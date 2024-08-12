Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 177 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $9,415,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

