Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,267 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

