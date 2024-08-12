Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $44,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $3,132,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 106.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $4,249,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $124.96 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $173.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

