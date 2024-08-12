Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 327.9% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $52.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

