Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $57.72 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

