Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,857,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $297.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

