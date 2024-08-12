Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,378 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,510,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SYLD opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

