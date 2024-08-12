Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,130.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 111,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

