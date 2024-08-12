Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,341 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $208.53 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

