Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 622 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

