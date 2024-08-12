Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,098 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

