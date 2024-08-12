Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $824,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,848,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,073,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after buying an additional 151,562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 243,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.02 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.