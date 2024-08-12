Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,229 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after buying an additional 600,881 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,227,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,444,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,174,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.87 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

