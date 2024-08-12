Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after buying an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.0 %

PINS stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 138.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

