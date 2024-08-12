Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,570,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,091,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.80 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.