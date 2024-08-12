Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NYSE DLB opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

