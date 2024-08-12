Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,711,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,685,000 after purchasing an additional 578,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 582,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

DLB traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $66.64. 9,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

