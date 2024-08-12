Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lowered by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $116.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.95. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

