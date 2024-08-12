Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 44.87%.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.