DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,187 shares of company stock worth $57,611,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $123.81 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of -114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.