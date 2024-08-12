Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.02. Approximately 549,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,703,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Get Doximity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,843. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.