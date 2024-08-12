Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.02. Approximately 549,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,703,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doximity Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
