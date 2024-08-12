Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 13,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,404. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About Drone Delivery Canada
