Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $907.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.