Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BROS. Bank of America raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 871,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 871,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,605,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,574 shares of company stock worth $41,829,740. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 111,398 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

