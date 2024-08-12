DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after buying an additional 761,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 59,751 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.