Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.56

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,988,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

