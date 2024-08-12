e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $258.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.43.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

