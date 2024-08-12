E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSP. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 19.9 %

SSP stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $573.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210,673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

