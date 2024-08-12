Eastside Distilling (EAST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EASTGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EASTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. On average, analysts expect Eastside Distilling to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EAST opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Earnings History for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

