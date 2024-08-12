Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $293.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

