EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

EchoStar Trading Down 16.6 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $16.75 on Monday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 694.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 183.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

