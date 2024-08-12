EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Cut to $37.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ SATS traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after buying an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 424,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 762,462 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,892,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,679,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.