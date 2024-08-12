EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 393,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,828,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 238.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 424,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 51.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,462 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,892,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,679,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.