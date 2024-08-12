Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,563 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,423,116,000 after buying an additional 304,402 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,965,000 after buying an additional 155,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,420,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $237.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

