Edible Garden (EDBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($13.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 1,255.04% and a negative net margin of 68.83%.
Edible Garden Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDBL opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $636,840.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $89.60.
About Edible Garden
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.
