EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
EDPFY opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $51.02.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
