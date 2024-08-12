Electrovaya (ELVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Electrovaya has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. On average, analysts expect Electrovaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Electrovaya stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Electrovaya

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.