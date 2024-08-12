Electrovaya (ELVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Electrovaya has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. On average, analysts expect Electrovaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Electrovaya Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Electrovaya stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
