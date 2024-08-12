Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $725.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $945.35.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 5.5 %

Insider Activity

LLY stock opened at $891.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $847.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $796.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $966.10.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.