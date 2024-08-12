Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $371.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

