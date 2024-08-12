Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in July

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Encision Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIA opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.58. Encision has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 11.59%.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

